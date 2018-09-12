Brown (ankle) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Ravens, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports.

Brown suffered an ankle injury in the first half of Week 1's victory over the Colts, but logged five tackles and an impressive interception before being forced out. With Vontaze Burfict (suspension) already out, the Bengals linebacker core could enter Thursday Night Football depleted of two starters. If Brown does not suit up, backup Hardy Nickerson will be in line for a large role against the Ravens.