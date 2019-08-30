Bengals' Quinton Flowers: Makes most of six carries
Flowers carried the ball six times for 47 yards in the team's preseason finale against the Colts on Thursday. He also added two receptions for seven yards.
Flowers got an expanded chance to showcase his talents after Rodney Anderson (knee) exited the game prematurely. He did the majority of his damage on the final drive, reeling off runs of 19 and 17 yards. Even with both Anderson and Trayveon Williams (foot) battling injury, Flowers faces an uphill battle to make the final roster cut.
