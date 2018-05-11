Bengals' Quinton Flowers: Signs with Bengals as running back
Flowers signed with the Bengals and is listed as a running back, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.
Flowers was one of the most dynamic quarterbacks in the country while playing at South Florida. In his three years as a starter at USF, Flowers ran for 3,493 yards on 571 carries (6.1 YPC) and 40 touchdowns. After an entire college career playing quarterback, it will likely take Flowers quite a bit of time to adjust to being a tailback, especially on an NFL level, but there's no doubt the 23-year-old has both the size and speed to eventually excel at the position.
-
Our first post-NFL Draft mock
In our first mock draft following the NFL Draft, Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the results, including...
-
Day 2 of the NFL Draft heavy on WR
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down Christian Kirk (Arizona), Anthony Miller (Chicago), Courtland Sutton...
-
2018 draft: Johnson heads to Motown
Kerryon Johnson might eventually become a key player for the Lions, but as part of a crowded...
-
2018 draft: Broncos nab Freeman
The Broncos rushing group added a physical bruiser in Oregon's Royce Freeman. He might just...
-
2018 draft: Ronald Jones to the Bucs
The Buccaneers found their running back in the second round, and Ronald Jones could be a stud...
-
2018 draft: Guice goes to D.C.
Derrius Guice might have slipped into the second round, but his landing spot with the Redskins...