Bengals' Quinton Flowers: Signs with Bengals as running back

Flowers signed with the Bengals and is listed as a running back, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Flowers was one of the most dynamic quarterbacks in the country while playing at South Florida. In his three years as a starter at USF, Flowers ran for 3,493 yards on 571 carries (6.1 YPC) and 40 touchdowns. After an entire college career playing quarterback, it will likely take Flowers quite a bit of time to adjust to being a tailback, especially on an NFL level, but there's no doubt the 23-year-old has both the size and speed to eventually excel at the position.