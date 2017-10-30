Bullock knocked through one of his two field-goal attempts and was good on all three of his extra points during the Bengals' 24-23 win over the Colts on Sunday.

Even though Bullock missed one of his attempts Sunday, the failed effort was his first miss in over a month. It's reasonable to cut the veteran some slack on that front considering he has been fairly steady throughout the season.

