Bullock (back) returned to practice Thursday, Jim Owczarski of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Bullock's back injury prevented him from practicing Wednesday, but his involvement in Thursday's session indicates that it's not a major concern. Unless the Bengals decide to try out kickers or sign one to their practice squad by the weekend, Bullock should be good to go for the Week 9 matchup with the Jaguars.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories