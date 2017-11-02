Bengals' Randy Bullock: Back at practice Thursday
Bullock (back) returned to practice Thursday, Jim Owczarski of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Bullock's back injury prevented him from practicing Wednesday, but his involvement in Thursday's session indicates that it's not a major concern. Unless the Bengals decide to try out kickers or sign one to their practice squad by the weekend, Bullock should be good to go for the Week 9 matchup with the Jaguars.
