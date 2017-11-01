Bengals' Randy Bullock: Back flares up
Bullock (back) did not practice Wednesday.
It remains to be seen if Bullock's Week 9 availability is in any question, but as long as the team doesn't bring in any other kickers, we'll pencil him in to continue kicking for the Bengals on Sunday against the Jaguars.
