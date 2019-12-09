Play

Bullock drilled four field goals and an extra point in Sunday's 27-19 loss to the Browns.

Bullock connected on two field goals from over 40 yards and two from below. He's been perfect from under 40 this year with 14 conversions, and he's drilled all 19 extra points. However, Bullock's opportunities may be scarce in Week 15 against the Patriots.

