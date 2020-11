Bullock made a 44-yard field-goal attempt and two extra-point tries in Sunday's 19-17 loss to the Giants.

This may be the story of the Bengals' offense in a post-Joe Burrow world, as they crossed the 50-yard line just twice all afternoon. A 103-yard kick return provided Bullock one of his two extra points Sunday, and he was good from 44 yards in the second quarter. It'll be tough to depend on Bullock moving forward, especially against Miami's fierce defense in Week 13.