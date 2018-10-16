Bengals' Randy Bullock: Converts all extra points Sunday
Bullock converted all three extra-point tries in Sunday's loss to the Steelers.
Bullock remains perfect this season on extra-point attempts, as he is now 21-for-21. The Bengals continue to be efficient in the red zone, which actually hurts Bullock's fantasy stock given the lack of field-goal attempts.
