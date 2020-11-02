Bullock made his lone field-goal attempts and all four extra-point attempts during Sunday's 31-20 win over the Titans.

The 30-year-old put the Bengals on the board with a 33-yard field goal during the first quarter, and he came through on all four PATs for a modest seven-point outing. Bullock has strong numbers at the halfway point of the season, going 18-for-20 on field-goal attempts and 20-for-20 on extra-point attempts, though a matchup with Pittsburgh in Week 9 could spell trouble for the Cincinnati offense.