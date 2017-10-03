Bullock made his lone field-goal attempt and converted four extra-point attempts in Sunday's 31-7 win over the Browns.

The made field goal was a 41-yard attempt, and Bullock is now five-for-six on the season. The 27-year-old's field-goal opportunities have diminished a bit as the Bengals figured out how to score touchdowns, but he is still a solid streaming option, depending on the matchup.