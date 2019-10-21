Bullock made his lone field-goal attempt and both extra-point tries during Sunday's loss to the Jaguars.

Bullock's ceiling remains limited due to Cincinnati's inconsistent offense. In four of seven games this season, Bullock has been held to just one field-goal attempt. He's got a tough matchup against the Rams coming up Week 8.

