Bengals' Randy Bullock: Converts six kicks Thursday
Bullock made two field goals (28 and 40 yards) and all four extra-point attempts in Thursday's 34-23 win over the Ravens.
The Bengals offense was rolling early with four first-half touchdowns, but Bullock helped put the game out of reach with a pair of fourth-quarter field goals. Bullock has two field goals and four successful extra points in each of Cincinnati's first two games, but has another tough matchu at Carolina in Week 3.
