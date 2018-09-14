Bullock made two field goals (28 and 40 yards) and all four extra-point attempts in Thursday's 34-23 win over the Ravens.

The Bengals offense was rolling early with four first-half touchdowns, but Bullock helped put the game out of reach with a pair of fourth-quarter field goals. Bullock has two field goals and four successful extra points in each of Cincinnati's first two games, but has another tough matchu at Carolina in Week 3.

