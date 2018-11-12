Bengals' Randy Bullock: Converts two extra points Week 10
Bullock made both his extra-point attempts during Sunday's 51-14 loss to the Saints.
Bullock did not attempt a field goal during the Week 10 loss. Sunday's gamescript quickly removed Bullock from the offensive plan, as the Bengals spent almost the entirety of Sunday's game attempting to play catch up. The veteran will look to bounce back against the Ravens in Week 11.
