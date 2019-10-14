Bullock made his lone field-goal try and both extra-point attempts during Sunday's 23-17 loss to the Ravens.

Bullock hasn't missed a kick in four straight games, though in three of those four contests he was held to just one attempt. Next on the docket is a tough matchup against the Jaguars.

