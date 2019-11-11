Bullock made both field-goal attempts and his lone extra-point try during Sunday's 49-13 loss to the Ravens.

Bullock wasn't afforded many opportunities during Sunday's blowout loss, as the game quickly got out of hand for Cincinnati and forced the offense to play catch up. Sunday's loss marked just the third time this season that Bullock has converted more than one field goal in a contest. The veteran kicker will look to keep his momentum up Week 11 with a favorable matchup against the Raiders on deck.