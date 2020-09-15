Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said he expects Bullock (calf) to serve as the team's kicker Thursday in Cleveland, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports. "Randy's our kicker," Taylor said.

Though Taylor said Monday that he didn't anticipate bringing in another kicker for Week 2, the Bengals did just that Tuesday, claiming Austin Seibert off waivers from the Browns. Rather than preparing him to kick against his former team, Seibert at this point just looks to be an insurance policy in case Bullock isn't able to move past the calf tightness he dealt with in the Week 1 loss to the Chargers. Bullock appeared to suffer the injury on his missed 31-yard field-goal attempt with seven seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, which prevented the Bengals from sending the game to overtime.