Bengals' Randy Bullock: Facing some competition
Bullock is one of two kickers on the Cincinnati roster heading into training camp, with Jonathan Brown set to compete with him.
Bullock bounced around the league the past two seasons before finally settling in with the Bengals in 2017, converting 18 of 20 field-goal attempts and 31 of 33 PATs, albeit with just five successful kicks from 40 yards or longer. It's unclear if Brown can provide legitimate competition, as he has yet to earn a spot on any team's 53-man roster since joining the Bengals as an undrafted rookie in 2016. Bullock is a clear favorite to win the job, but he probably isn't good enough to warrant fantasy consideration in most leagues unless the Cincinnati offense takes a huge step forward.
