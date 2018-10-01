Bengals' Randy Bullock: Good on only attempt Sunday
Bullock made a 36-yard field goal and went 4-for-4 on extra points in Sunday's win over the Falcons.
It was a very productive day in Atlanta for the Bengals' offense, but they constantly found the end zone, which made for a small workload for Bullock. The Bengals continuing to be excellent in the red zone could take a serious hit to Bullock's fantasy stock.
