Bengals' Randy Bullock: Having better camp than Elliott
Bullock has been kicking better in camp than rookie teammate Jake Elliott, punctuated by a 4-for-4 day on long attempts Wednesday when Elliott missed 3-of-4, Geoff Hobson from Bengals.com reports.
The Bengals spent a draft pick on Elliott this year, so the burden is pretty high for Bullock to win the job. Neither kicker missed in Friday's preseason game and both had kicked well in practice heading into this week. A decision on this job battle might not be made until the end of the preseason.
