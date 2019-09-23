Bullock converted both extra-point attempts and a 43-yard field goal in Sunday's 21-17 loss to the Bills.

This is the first field goal over 40 yards Bullock has made in three attempts this year, as he missed kicks from 45 and 52 yards through the first two weeks. He'll look to keep up his success from this game in Week 4 versus the Steelers.

