Bullock made two field goals and an extra point in Sunday's 34-13 loss to the Patriots.

Bullock was good from 34 and 48 yards, and he continues to be perfect on extra points this year, drilling all 20. The 30-year-old has now made 23 of 27 field goals (85 percent) and every kick under 40 yards, so he's a dependable option going into Week 16 against the Dolphins.