Bullock missed his lone field-goal attempt but made his only extra-point try in Sunday's 19-7 loss to the Dolphins.

Bullock tried a 53-yard field goal with 1:00 remaining in the second quarter, but he pushed it wide left. The Bengals didn't cross midfield again until their final drive of the game, which eventually ended with an interception. Bullock's accuracy is a major concern, having missed two of his last five field-goal tries. However, the larger concern is that the offense doesn't have much of a pulse without Joe Burrow (knee), and Brandon Allen (chest) could now also miss some time. Next week's game against the Cowboys is favorable for any offense, but Bullock is tough to depend on in fantasy settings.