Bengals' Randy Bullock: Hits three field goals
Bullock made all three of his field goals in Sunday's 30-16 win over the Raiders.
After going through a dry spell, Bullock has converted three field goals in each of his last two games. The veteran kicker is 16-of-20 on the season and has made his last seven kicks. He'll look to continue that streak against the Browns on Sunday.
More News
-
Bengals' Randy Bullock: Perfect Sunday•
-
Bengals' Randy Bullock: Converts only attempt in loss•
-
Bengals' Randy Bullock: Misses another field goal•
-
Bengals' Randy Bullock: Misses only attempt in loss•
-
Bengals' Randy Bullock: Converts two extra points Week 10•
-
Bengals' Randy Bullock: Kicks game-winning field goal•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top Fantasy Football waiver wire targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Week 15 Believe It or Not
Heath Cummings helps you sort through a wild Week 15 to prepare for your championship roun...
-
Week 15 reactions and early waivers
Week 15 Sunday was filled with heroics and heartbreak, especially from running backs. Dave...
-
Week 15 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest injury news before lineups lock for Week 15, including the latest on...
-
Week 15 contrarian DFS plays
Heath Cummings has low-owned, high-upside DFS plays for you.
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dalvin Cook hasn't given you what you wanted from him this season, but he still has a chance...