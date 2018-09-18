The Bengals signed Bullock to a two-year contract extension Tuesday.

A fifth-round pick in 2012, Bullock bounced around the league to limited success over his first six seasons, suiting up for five different teams while converting only 83 of 102 field-goal attempts (81.4 percent). He appeared to get comfortable in Cincinnati last season, however, nailing 18 of 20 attempts from the field and 31 of 33 extra-point tries to retain the kicking job in 2018. With Bullock having made all 12 of his kicks through the first two weeks of the current campaign, the Bengals opted to reward him with an extension that will keep him under contract through 2020. The Cincinnati offense appears to be on the rise again after an underwhelming 2017 season, making Bullock a decent fantasy option, at least in venues where weather isn't an issue.