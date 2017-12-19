Bengals' Randy Bullock: Just one point
Bullock did not attempt a field goal but made his lone extra-point try in Sunday's 34-7 loss to the Vikings.
Bullock has scored just one point in back-to-back outings, leaving him with merely 64 points on the season.
