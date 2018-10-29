Bengals' Randy Bullock: Kicks game-winning field goal
Bullock converted his lone 44-yard field goal attempt and made four of five extra point attempts during Sunday's 37-34 win over the Buccaneers.
Bullock's lone field goal came as time expired, securing the Week 8 victory for Cincinnati. Bullock missed his first extra point of the season, and is now 9-for-11 on field goal attempts and 26-for-27 on extra point tries. Despite his accuracy, Bullock's relatively low volume makes him an unappealing weekly fantasy start.
More News
-
Bengals' Randy Bullock: Makes only field-goal attempt•
-
Bengals' Randy Bullock: Converts all extra points Sunday•
-
Bengals' Randy Bullock: Makes two field goals vs. Dolphins•
-
Bengals' Randy Bullock: Good on only attempt Sunday•
-
Bengals' Randy Bullock: Misses lone opportunity Sunday•
-
Bengals' Randy Bullock: Inks two-year extension•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Trust the Browns? Drop Hyde?
The Browns were a disappointment in Week 8. So were the Jaguars running backs. Can you trust...
-
Week 8 reaction, early waivers
The Buccaneers benched their starting quarterback. Again. Dave Richard investigates the Fantasy...
-
Week 8 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings has low-owned players with high upside for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Injury Report Updates
Catch up on the latest from a crowded injury reports on Sunday morning.
-
LIVE: Week 8 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 8
-
Fantasy Football rankings, optimal picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 8