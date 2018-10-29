Bullock converted his lone 44-yard field goal attempt and made four of five extra point attempts during Sunday's 37-34 win over the Buccaneers.

Bullock's lone field goal came as time expired, securing the Week 8 victory for Cincinnati. Bullock missed his first extra point of the season, and is now 9-for-11 on field goal attempts and 26-for-27 on extra point tries. Despite his accuracy, Bullock's relatively low volume makes him an unappealing weekly fantasy start.