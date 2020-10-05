Bullock made all four field-goal attempts and three extra points in Sunday's 33-25 win over the Jaguars.

Bullock has been perfect for three straight weeks, connecting on all 10 field goals and all eight extra points. He hasn't attempted a kick from beyond 50 yards in that stretch, but he did nail a 53-yarder in the season opener. The Bengals' offense is quite productive with Joe Burrow under center, so the opportunities should be here to stay, although a Week 5 matchup against the Ravens is a tough draw.1