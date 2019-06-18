Bengals' Randy Bullock: Leg up on competition
Bullock is still on track to be the Bengals' kicker come Week 1, but the team has brought in some competition during minicamp and OTAs, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.
Bullock is entering his tenth season and fourth in Cincinnati. He converted 19-of-23 field goal attempts last season to go along with 39-of-41 extra-points. Tristan Vizcaino was brought in to compete with him, but has failed to make much of an impression. Barring a significant change in course, the veteran looks on track to retain his job.
