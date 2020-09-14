Bullock (calf) was a limited participant in Monday's practice, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports.
Bullock converted two of three field-goal tries and his sole extra-point attempt during Sunday's loss to the Chargers. His lone miss, which would have sent the game into overtime, appeared to occur due to a calf injury he sustained mid-kick. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports that Bullock's injury isn't overly serious, but he is facing a short window to recover ahead of Thursday's match in Cleveland.