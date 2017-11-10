Bullock (back) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans after returning to a limited practice Friday, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.

As long as Marshall Koehn remains on the Bengals' roster, Bullock can't be considered a lock to play this weekend. Before a call is made on that front, we'd expect the team to evaluate how Bullock's back responded to his practice activity Friday, in addition to weighing the possibility of an in-game setback, as Paul Dehner Jr. of The Cincinnati Enquirer notes. The Bengals kick off at 1:00 ET on Sunday, which allows those still considering Bullock in Week 10 fantasy lineups a degree of flexibility.