Bullock made his only field-goal attempt as well as his lone extra-point try in Sunday's 16-10 loss to the Steelers.

Bullock converted from 27 yards on his field goal, but with the Bengals again struggling offensively, he wasn't put in position to contribute much more. The veteran has now notched just four points in three of his last four outings, restricting his fantasy upside.

