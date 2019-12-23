Bullock made both field-goal attempts and his only extra-point attempt during Sunday's 38-35, overtime loss to the Dolphins.

The offensive explosion Sunday would figure to provide some serious production for Bullock, but the Bengals fell behind 28-6 and attempted two-point conversions on three of their four touchdowns. Regardless, the 30-year-old still converted a career-long, 57-yard field goal in the closing stages of the first half. Bullock hasn't been a consistent producer due to Cincinnati's offensive issues but has come on strong in the last seven games, going 14-for-16 on field goals and 8-for-8 on extra points.