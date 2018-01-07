Bengals' Randy Bullock: Makes final 2017 kick
Bullock made his only field goal attempt and four extra points in the Bengals' Week 17 win over the Ravens.
Bullock finished the season 18-of-20 on field goal attempts and 31-of-33 extra point attempts, while missing one game due to injury. Meanwhile on kickoffs, 46.2% of his kickoffs went for touchbacks. The Bengals let rookie Jake Elliott go, and Elliott ultimately had a good season for the Eagles, but their overall stats were comparable.
