Bullock made his only field goal attempt and four extra points in the Bengals' Week 17 win over the Ravens.

Bullock finished the season 18-of-20 on field goal attempts and 31-of-33 extra point attempts, while missing one game due to injury. Meanwhile on kickoffs, 46.2% of his kickoffs went for touchbacks. The Bengals let rookie Jake Elliott go, and Elliott ultimately had a good season for the Eagles, but their overall stats were comparable.