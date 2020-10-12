Bullock made a 38-yard field goal -- his lone attempt -- in Sunday's 27-3 loss to the Ravens.
Bullock hit three or more field goals in three straight games entering Week 5, but the game didn't work in his favor Sunday. In the first half, the Bengals made it into Ravens' territory twice, turning it over on downs once and losing a fumble once. They didn't make it past the 50-yard line again until their final drive when Bullock hit a 38-yard field goal. It was an incredibly disappointing game for Bullock and the Bengals, and they have another tough matchup on tap in Week 6 against the Colts -- who have allowed 16.6 points per game.
