Bengals' Randy Bullock: Makes only field goal attempt
Bullock made his only field goal attempt in Sunday night's blowout loss to the Chiefs, a 33-yarder in the third quarter.
Arguably the Bengals shouldn't have even given him that attempt, given that his field goal made the score 38-10 at the time. Bullock is now 8-for-10 on field goal attempts and perfect on all 22 extra point chances.
