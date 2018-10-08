Bengals' Randy Bullock: Makes two field goals vs. Dolphins
Bullock converted two field goals from 51 and 20 yards and had a 37-yard attempt blocked in Sunday's win over the Dolphins.
The Bengals' offense got off to a very slow start in the first half of Sunday's win, but they eventually picked it up and that allowed Bullock to go to work. The Bengals' uncharacteristic first-half performance Sunday should be taken with a grain of salt, leaving Bullock's value in good standing.
