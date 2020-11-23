Bullock made just one of three field-goal attempts and missed his only extra-point try in Sunday's 20-9 loss to Washington.

Bullock was perfect over the previous three games, but Sunday was ugly for the veteran kicker, although he did connect on a 53-yarder in the second quarter. The 30-year-old's job security is surely in question once again, but if he keeps his job, he'll need to calibrate before a Week 12 matchup against the Giants. His upside took a hit in this game, however, as the offense figures to slow down without quarterback Joe Burrow (torn ACL) in the picture.