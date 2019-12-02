Bullock converted two of three field goals and converted two extra-point attempts in Sunday's 22-6 win over the Jets.

Bullock missed his first field goal under 50 yards since Week 1, but fortunately, it didn't cost the Bengals their first win of the season. The 29-year-old has been solid for the Bengals, as he's connected on all 12 field goals from within 40 yards, although he's made just five of nine from beyond. The Bengals travel to Cleveland in Week 14.