Bengals' Randy Bullock: Misses another extra point
Bullock did not attempt a field goal and only made two of his three extra-point tries in Sunday's 20-17 win over the Broncos.
Bullock's production has looked identical in back-to-back outings. With only 42 points through nine games, he isn't usually much of a scoring threat, but Sunday's home date with the dismal Browns appears ideal.
