Bengals' Randy Bullock: Misses another field goal
Bullock missed his lone field-goal attempt and converted two of his three extra-point tries during Sunday's 35-20 loss to the Browns.
Bullock has missed four of his 13 field-goal attempts on the season, and was of little help to Cincinnati's offense during Sunday's loss to the Browns. With Andy Dalton (thumb) out for the rest of the season, Bullock's already low fantasy value takes a significant hit.
