Bullock went 2-for-3 on field goals and converted three extra points Sunday against the Colts.

Bullock missed his first field goal since Week 1, as he hit the right upright on a 48-yard attempt. However, he was able to knock through attempts from 47 and 55 yards out. He also remains perfect on extra-point tries this season, improving to 12-for-12 on the year.