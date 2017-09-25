Play

Bullock connected on one of his two field goal attempts during Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Packers.

Bullock missed his first field goal of the season Sunday. The 27-year-old is now 4-for-5 on the year. Unfortunately for the Bengals, Bullock's miss seemed to be a factor in Sunday's outcome.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories