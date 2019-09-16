Bullock made one of two field goals and both extra points in Sunday's loss to the 49ers.

Bullock sent a 52-yard attempt wide left, but he later converted on a 37-yard try in the second quarter. The 29-year-old has made all three field-goal attempts under 40 yards but missed both that were longer. Bullock is still perfect on all four extra-point tries.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories