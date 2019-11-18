Play

Bullock made one of two field-goal attempts and his only extra-point try during Sunday's 17-10 loss to the Raiders.

Bullock missed his third field-goal try of the year Sunday. He's now made 14 of 17 field goals and all 15 extra-point attempts this season. The veteran kicker is set for a tough matchup against the Steelers in Week 12.

