Bullock made two of three field-goal attempts and both extra-point attempts in Sunday's 21-20 loss to the Seahawks.

Bullock made both field goals from inside 40 yards but missed wide left on a 45-yard attempt during the third quarter, which proved to be a crucial miss with the Bengals losing by one point. The 29-year-old was 10-for-11 on 40-49-yard attempts over the previous two seasons, but he was unable to start off 2019 on the right foot. A matchup versus the 49ers awaits in Week 2.