Bengals' Randy Bullock: Misses one kick Sunday
Bullock made two of three field-goal attempts and both extra-point attempts in Sunday's 21-20 loss to the Seahawks.
Bullock made both field goals from inside 40 yards but missed wide left on a 45-yard attempt during the third quarter, which proved to be a crucial miss with the Bengals losing by one point. The 29-year-old was 10-for-11 on 40-49-yard attempts over the previous two seasons, but he was unable to start off 2019 on the right foot. A matchup versus the 49ers awaits in Week 2.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 2 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Week 1 Believe It or Not
Heath Cummings takes a look at some surprising Week 1 results and tells you what you can believe...
-
Week 2 Early Waivers: Hill replacements
With plenty of big breakouts, you'll have options if you need to replace Tyreek Hill. But will...
-
Week 1 Winners and Losers
Todd Gurley found himself somewhere in between a winner and a loser in Week 1, but Chris Towers...
-
2019 bold predictions, award picks
The Fantasy Football Today team puts together 21 bold predictions for the 2019 season, plus...
-
Week 1 RB Preview: The replacements
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about running back in Week 1 including...