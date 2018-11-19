Bullock missed his lone field-goal attempt but converted all three of his extra-point tries during Sunday's 24-21 loss to the Ravens.

Bullock's lone 52-yard field-goal try came with less than four minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, but he was unable to sail it between the uprights. The veteran has not attempted more than one field goal in five straight games, and Bullock will look to bounce back against the Browns in Week 12.