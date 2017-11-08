Bullock (back) wasn't present for practice Wednesday, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Bullock was held out of Sunday's 23-7 loss to the Jaguars, prompting the Bengals to sign Marshall Koehn in advance of the contest to handle kicking duties. Though it's not believed that Bullock's back issue is a long-term concern, he'll probably need to put in some practice time the next two days for the Bengals to feel confident in his availability for their Week 10 matchup with the Titans.