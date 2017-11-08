Bengals' Randy Bullock: Misses practice Wednesday
Bullock (back) wasn't present for practice Wednesday, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Bullock was held out of Sunday's 23-7 loss to the Jaguars, prompting the Bengals to sign Marshall Koehn in advance of the contest to handle kicking duties. Though it's not believed that Bullock's back issue is a long-term concern, he'll probably need to put in some practice time the next two days for the Bengals to feel confident in his availability for their Week 10 matchup with the Titans.
More News
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
SportsLine: Sit Hopkins, not Goff
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What You Missed: Rawls gets another shot
Here's the latest from around the NFL, and how it affects your Fantasy team.
-
Best Week 10 streaming options
Week 10 streamers include players coming off a bye, off an injury and off some dreadful pe...
-
Week 10 Trade Chart: Time to deal
Trade deadlines are coming in Fantasy leagues around the world. If this is your last shot at...
-
Week 10 waiver wire options
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down all your best waiver wire options for Week 10 and helps you get...