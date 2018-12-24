Bengals' Randy Bullock: Nails 51-yarder
Bullock converted an extra-point attempt and a 51-yard field goal during Sunday's 26-18 loss to Cleveland.
Bullock finally put the Bengals on the board early in the fourth quarter with a 51-yard field goal, just his second such conversion of the season and first since Week 5. He's hit all eight of his field-goal attempts over the last four weeks. The season ends next Sunday against a Pittsburgh team against which he converted three extra points in Week 6.
