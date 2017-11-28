Bullock made all three of his field-goal and extra-point tries en route to 12 points in Sunday's 30-16 win over the Browns.

Bullock's job came under scrutiny after he accounted for just 12 points in his four outings prior to Sunday, but the veteran responded with a flawless showing. Through 10 games, however, the veteran sports just 54 points, making him an underwhelming kicking commodity.