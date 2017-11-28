Bullock made all three of his field-goal and extra-point tries en route to 12 points in Sunday's 30-16 win over the Browns.

Bullock's job came under scrutiny after he accounted for just 12 points in his four outings prior to Sunday, but the veteran responded with a flawless showing. Through 10 games, however, the veteran sports just 54 points, making him an underwhelming kicking commodity.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop